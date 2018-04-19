Student brings pocketknife to Lake Worth school - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Student brings pocketknife to Lake Worth school

Parents were notified Wednesday that a student brought a pocketknife to North Grade Elementary School in Lake Worth.

In a call to parents, the school said the knife was in a backpack and the student showed it to another student.

It was reported to a teacher and the administration.

The school said it met with all involved and "appropriate action has been taken as outlined under the Student Code of Conduct."

The school reminds parents to talk to their children and to report anything suspicious. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.