Man accused of burglarizing home during Irma

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

A Boynton Beach man accused of burglarizing a home during Hurricane Irma last year is now in jail.

Oskar Lopez, 23, broke into a mobile home in the Sand and Sea South community while the resident evacuated for the storm and stole video game consoles, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The community was under a voluntary evacuation order and Florida was under a state of emergency due to Hurricane Irma.

The woman living in the home said she left her suburban Boynton Beach home on Sept. 8. When she returned on Sept. 11, she noticed someone had pried open her front door. Video game consoles including a Nintendo Wii, PlayStation 3 and Xbox were missing.

The thief tried stealing her television but dropped it and left it inside on the floor and cracked. Fingerprints found on the television matched to Lopez, the report states.

Seven burglaries were reported inside Sand and Sea South community in the same time frame.

The video game consoles were valued at $580 and the television was valued at $900.

Deputies arrested Lopez at his home on April 16. Lopez said he was visiting a friend inside Sand and Sea South around the time of the hurricane. He asked to speak with an attorney when investigators asked how him how his fingerprints were found on a television inside the victim’s home, a deputy wrote in the report.

Lopez was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and released on $11,000 bond. Lopez is facing charges for burglary during a state of emergency, grand theft and criminal mischief.