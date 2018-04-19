Man accused of burglarizing home during Irma

A Boynton Beach man accused of burglarizing a home during Hurricane Irma last year is now in jail.
Oskar Lopez, 23, broke into a mobile home in the Sand and Sea South community while the resident evacuated for the storm and stole video game consoles, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
The community was under a voluntary evacuation order and Florida was under a state of emergency due to Hurricane Irma.
The woman living in the home said she left her suburban Boynton Beach home on Sept. 8. When she returned on Sept. 11, she noticed someone had pried open her front door. Video game consoles including a Nintendo Wii, PlayStation 3 and Xbox were missing.
The thief tried stealing her television but dropped it and left it inside on the floor and cracked. Fingerprints found on the television matched to Lopez, the report states.
Seven burglaries were reported inside Sand and Sea South community in the same time frame.
The video game consoles were valued at $580 and the television was valued at $900.
Deputies arrested Lopez at his home on April 16. Lopez said he was visiting a friend inside Sand and Sea South around the time of the hurricane. He asked to speak with an attorney when investigators asked how him how his fingerprints were found on a television inside the victim’s home, a deputy wrote in the report.
Lopez was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and released on $11,000 bond. Lopez is facing charges for burglary during a state of emergency, grand theft and criminal mischief.