Sheriff: Hotel employee stole wedding gifts - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sheriff: Hotel employee stole wedding gifts

A couple having a wedding at the Hutchinson Island Marriott found themselves missing a box full of cards guests had given them as presents.

A hotel employee at the time, Kenneth Stevens, took the cards and $1,400 worth of gifts, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

A friend of the bride and groom noticed a treasure box containing gifts missing during the reception on Feb. 17. The next day, many of the gift cards guests gave to the couple in those cards were spent local stores, an arrest report states.

Detectives followed the gift card receipt trail, which reportedly led them to Stevens. According to the report, Stevens was in charge of cleaning the bathrooms the night of the wedding and denied taking the cards.

Stevens, who lives in Port St. Lucie, was arrested in St. Lucie County on a warrant for grand theft on April 3. He was released on $7,500 bond.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.