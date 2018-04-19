Devastating discovery on the Indian River Lagoon - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Devastating discovery on the Indian River Lagoon

Nearly two years later and the effects of the 2016 algae crisis linger.

The water is what brought Marcia Foosaner here years ago.

"Think it was absolutely perfect," said Foosaner.

Now it's the water that's forcing her to leave.

"I'm gone, I'm gone," said Foosaner.

A discovery Wednesday solidified her decision.

"Would say a conservative estimate would have been 75 of them," said Foosaner.

She found dozens of conchs covered in muck, all dead.

"Couldn't find a living conch anywhere," said Foosaner.

Mark Perry with the Florida Oceanographic Society said this is not surprising after the 2016 algae crisis.

A conch loss is directly tied to the loss of hundreds of acres of sea grass along the lagoon.

"The sea grass is gone. This is evidence that conchs can't survive so they literally die off because there's not enough food or habitat," said Perry.

So the catastrophe that was 2016 lives on.

Marcia has lost hope.

"Would I ever move back here? No, because I don't think this is ever going to get better."

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.