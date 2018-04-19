Police seek help finding 42-year-old woman - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Port St. Lucie police are looking for a missing 42-year-old woman.

Andrea Theresa Tesei was last seen on April 9.

She has a medical condition and needs medication and it's unclear if she has it with her.

Tesei might be in the Miami Beach area.

If you see her please call Detective Amy Maloveczky at 772.871.5059 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800.273.TIPS.

