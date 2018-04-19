Okeechobee man charged with kidnapping

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

A woman nearly the victim of human trafficking was found thanks to her family tracking her cellphone, according to a recently released arrest report.

Expavious Mills kidnaped the woman from St. Lucie County, forced her into the car, and drove along St. Road 70, the report states. Okeechobee Police rescued the woman from the car on Feb. 16.

The woman told St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives she had been hiding from Mills, also known as “Spade,” because she owed him about $1,000 for drugs. Mills woke her up, “power slapped” her face, and demanded money from her while holding a knife, the woman said in the report.

The woman said Mills was driving her to a motel to work off her debt as a prostitute for him, detectives wrote in the report.

Mills planned to make a Backpage ad and took pictures of the woman, the report states. The woman’s sister was able to call 911, who worked with law enforcement to find the victim.

Mills sent her messages threatening to hurt her and her family when she was hiding from him, the report states. The victim said Mills is involved in drugs and “tricks,” prostitution.

In an interview with detectives, Mills reportedly said he gave the victim crack cocaine and was trying to get money from her.

Mills used coercion to control the victim and planned on sexually exploiting her for his financial gain, detectives wrote in the report.

Mills was arrested in Okeechobee in February and then booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on April 17. He was released on $75,000 bond.

He is charged with attempted human trafficking and kidnapping.