Cops: Woman stole makeup for DIY YouTube videos

Thursday, May 24 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:32:54 GMT
Friday, May 25 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-25 15:05:33 GMT
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
Thursday, May 24 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-05-24 05:31:55 GMT
Thursday, May 24 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-05-24 20:42:47 GMT
(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...
China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.More >>
China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.More >>
A woman caught shoplifting makeup from Sally Beauty Supply said she was stealing them to start a makeup tutorial YouTube blog, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
Michelle Chapman, of Loxahatchee, is accused of stuffing more than $600 worth of beauty products into her purse with no intention of paying for them.
An employee at the beauty supply store at 551 North State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach reported Chapman taking items off the shelves and putting them in her purse on April 16.
When deputies questioned Chapman, she reportedly confessed to stealing the items because she wanted to “start a DIY video on YouTube for makeup.” She said she did not have enough money to pay for the items, however.
Chapman was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on a charge of grand theft. She was released on $1,000 bond.