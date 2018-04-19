Cops: Woman stole makeup for DIY YouTube videos - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Woman stole makeup for DIY YouTube videos

A woman caught shoplifting makeup from Sally Beauty Supply said she was stealing them to start a makeup tutorial YouTube blog, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Michelle Chapman, of Loxahatchee, is accused of stuffing more than $600 worth of beauty products into her purse with no intention of paying for them.

An employee at the beauty supply store at 551 North State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach reported Chapman taking items off the shelves and putting them in her purse on April 16.

When deputies questioned Chapman, she reportedly confessed to stealing the items because she wanted to “start a DIY video on YouTube for makeup.” She said she did not have enough money to pay for the items, however.

Chapman was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on a charge of grand theft. She was released on $1,000 bond.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.