No arrests made in aggravated battery case

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Family say a woman who was hit by a car late Tuesday night is out of surgery but remains in a coma.

Florida Highway Patrol took the car that hit Ericka Edwards into evidence Wednesday night and say they still do not have a suspect.

A woman who says she was driving that car from I-95 onto Gateway Boulevard spoke with WPTV.

The car FHP took had blood on the back of the driver’s side.

Jacob’s told WPTV she was driving her girlfriend, Ericka Edwards.

“Ericka got very upset and was on the phone with her cousin Taisha the whole time saying like all type of stuff, saying she was going to jump out of the car, so therefore Ericka jumped out of the car, I panicked and I don’t remember nothing, I don’t remember if she was holding onto the back of my car or what. I just panicked and called my sister,” said Jacobs.

Edwards was in surgery Wednesday and investigators are waiting to talk to her.

“She is going to pull through definitely, she is just had to go through her surgeries,” said a family member.

Investigators are working on processing the car they took into evidence and have not made any arrests.

They are considering this an aggravated battery case.

