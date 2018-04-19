No arrests made in aggravated battery case

Family say a woman who was hit by a car late Tuesday night is out of surgery but remains in a coma.
Florida Highway Patrol took the car that hit Ericka Edwards into evidence Wednesday night and say they still do not have a suspect.
A woman who says she was driving that car from I-95 onto Gateway Boulevard spoke with WPTV.
The car FHP took had blood on the back of the driver’s side.
Jacob’s told WPTV she was driving her girlfriend, Ericka Edwards.
“Ericka got very upset and was on the phone with her cousin Taisha the whole time saying like all type of stuff, saying she was going to jump out of the car, so therefore Ericka jumped out of the car, I panicked and I don’t remember nothing, I don’t remember if she was holding onto the back of my car or what. I just panicked and called my sister,” said Jacobs.
Edwards was in surgery Wednesday and investigators are waiting to talk to her.
“She is going to pull through definitely, she is just had to go through her surgeries,” said a family member.
Investigators are working on processing the car they took into evidence and have not made any arrests.
They are considering this an aggravated battery case. Scripps Only Content 2018