How Delray Beach reduced overdoses

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Delray Beach has transformed what the New York Times dubbed the relapse capital to being on pace to cut its overdoses by more than half, year over year.

“About two years ago I can remember telling reporters and news media that I didn’t see any light at the end of the tunnel. I can tell you now that I can see light,” said Delray Beach Police Chief Jeff Goldman.

He said two years ago the department started a three pronged approach: enforcement, education and life saving.

Last July, a woman named Arianna Ciancio was hired. A social worker on police payroll that tied the three together.

“I come in every single morning and I follow up on all the overdoses,” she said in a video produced by the police department.

She’s boots on the ground, advocating for the homeless and addicts providing options. Goldman says she’s help put around 70 into treatment centers.

“That to me was the key. Definitely unique to Delray Beach,” he said.

In March last year, police here responded to 59 overdoses. This year it was 21.

“This is where we keep our backup here,” Delray Beach Fire Captian Kevin Saxton is showing us some of their narcan supply. It’s instant overdose elixir.

Its use peaked in October 2016, when it was used 317 times. The lowest month since then was in February this year with 26.

It’s freed up rescue resources.

“The way we’re staffed and the way we are able to be available more for these calls it has helped our units to be available more for the citizens,” Saxton said.

Another factor: The city passed regulation for group homes. It let the good ones operate but keeps the bad ones honest.

Progress but still volatile.

“Is it over? No. I do know that one bad batch can run through our community and we could have our numbers spike,” Goldman said.

“We’re one bad batch away from running out of resources right now in the entire city,” Saxton said.