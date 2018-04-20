Invasive pines cut down in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Invasive pines cut down in West Palm Beach

Invasive Australian Pines in West Palm Beach are on their way out. The city plans to replace them on a near two-mile stretch. 

Some describe it as a beautiful stretch of roadway, but the invasive Australian Pines along Village Boulevard and Brandywine Road are in the process of getting cut down. 

The type of tree is costly to maintain and creates issues along the roadway. Some neighbors argue the trees help shade the road but more importantly create a sound barrier. 

Jonathan Cordero is the assistant property manager at a nearby apartment complex. He said it's jut too soon to know the real impact, as the trees have yet to be fully replanted. 

"It doesn't concern me now, but as it gets closer to completion, I'm going to see where the sound is and see if it gets louder," he said. 

There are plans to replant here but some neighbors said they are concerned about how long that might take. 
 

