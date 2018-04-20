Program employs WPB homeless, clean up downtown - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Program employs WPB homeless, clean up downtown

More is being done to help clean up the streets of downtown West Palm Beach. The Downtown Development Authority announced its newly-formed “Downtown Clean Team.”

The team will become part of the crew assigned to maintain the landscaping and cleanliness of the Downtown District.

Their responsibilities include: 

  • clearing litter 
  • removing graffiti 
  • sweeping 
  • leaf-blowing
  • rinsing sidewalks 
  • reporting issues such as inoperable traffic signals or street lights
  • addressing landscaping issues such as broken sprinklers or downed branches

The Downtown Clean Team is made up of previously homeless individuals and current clients of The Lord's Place who are working toward personal and financial independence and full-time employment. 

This announcement comes on the heals of the DDA’s decision to pay for more downtown security. Two high profile stabbings have left some feeling unsafe, citing the fact that both instances were unprovoked attacks on innocent people. 

After 90 days, the DDA board will review if the added overtime detail helped reduced crime or calls for help. 

