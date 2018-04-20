Local whiz kid to appear on NBC's Genius Junior

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province.

Protests worldwide against US idea of auto import tariffs

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York.

Intense studying for 10-year-old Treasure Stein involves learning how to spell hundreds of words-- backward.

"Please spell unsophisticated? she is asked.

Her answer: "d-e-t-a-c-i-t-s-i-h-p-o-s-n-u."

She's preparing for the new N-B-C show "Genius Junior"-- a game show for whiz kids.

She is one of more than three dozen kids nationwide who made the cut.

"We would study for a long period of time and I would get maybe two hours of free time," she said.

Treasure follows a strict training schedule: "Sleep, eat, study, sleep, eat, study."

She's doing crunches; number crunches. She's become a human GPS, memorizing locations around the country.

Cheering for her on Sunday is her Benjamin School teacher, Alex Clarke.

"Not only is she a smart kid, but she has a work ethic like many kids don't have at that age," Clarke said.

Her parents Wendy and Andy Stein are proud.

"There were definitely signs when Treasure was a baby, she was special, speaking simple sentences at 10 and 11-months-old and at 18-months started reading," Wendy said.

When Treasure, who lives in Jupiter, is not studying she's playing the violin or the piano or competing in gymnastics.

This 4th grader is unstoppable. "I am smarter than I thought I was. I always knew that I was smart then when I got on the show, it was like, 'OK, I'm smart,' " she said.

Treasure will be on the NBC show Sunday night, April 22 at 9 p.m.