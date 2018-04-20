Local whiz kid to appear on NBC's Genius Junior

Intense studying for 10-year-old Treasure Stein involves learning how to spell hundreds of words-- backward.
"Please spell unsophisticated? she is asked.
Her answer: "d-e-t-a-c-i-t-s-i-h-p-o-s-n-u."
She's preparing for the new N-B-C show "Genius Junior"-- a game show for whiz kids.
She is one of more than three dozen kids nationwide who made the cut.
"We would study for a long period of time and I would get maybe two hours of free time," she said.
Treasure follows a strict training schedule: "Sleep, eat, study, sleep, eat, study."
She's doing crunches; number crunches. She's become a human GPS, memorizing locations around the country.
Cheering for her on Sunday is her Benjamin School teacher, Alex Clarke.
"Not only is she a smart kid, but she has a work ethic like many kids don't have at that age," Clarke said.
Her parents Wendy and Andy Stein are proud.
"There were definitely signs when Treasure was a baby, she was special, speaking simple sentences at 10 and 11-months-old and at 18-months started reading," Wendy said.
When Treasure, who lives in Jupiter, is not studying she's playing the violin or the piano or competing in gymnastics.
This 4th grader is unstoppable. "I am smarter than I thought I was. I always knew that I was smart then when I got on the show, it was like, 'OK, I'm smart,' " she said.
Treasure will be on the NBC show Sunday night, April 22 at 9 p.m.