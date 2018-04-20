Man accused of road rage, slapping 70-year-old - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of road rage, slapping 70-year-old

A facility worker at JFK Medical Center is accused of slapping a 70-year-old man after aggressively following him down the road, Atlantis police say.

Esteban Pedroza, of suburban Lake Worth, reached his arms through the victim’s window and slapped the man in the face, according to an arrest report. The man told officers Pedroza tailgated him in a road rage manner while they were driving to JFK Hospital in Atlantis on April 18.

The man pulled into the hospital parking garage when Pedroza cut the man off and got out of his car. 

Surveillance video allegedly captures Pedroza leaning into the 70-year-old car’s to slap him. 

Pedroza told officers the man was shouting racial remarks at him while driving down South Congress Ave. He denied reaching into the man’s car, the report states. 

Pedroza is listed as a material worker at the hospital in the report.

Pedroza was arrested and is facing charges of battery on a person older than 65 years old

