Delray Beach hit and run caught on camera

A driver struck two pedestrians in a store parking lot recently and left the scene, according to Delray Beach police.

The department released surveillance video of the incident and posted it on social media in an attempt to locate the driver.

It happened Wednesday, April 11, at a Walmart on 16205 S. Military Trail around 6 p.m.

The video shows the driver briefly leave the vehicle, take a look, and then drive away.

One pedestrian was hospitalized with minor injuries, the other was not hurt.

Investigators believe the car is a Toyota Corolla.

A witness told police the driver is a white, heavy-set woman with red hair who appeared to be around 50.

If you have any information you are urged to call Delray Beach Police Investigator Henry Lugo at (561) 243-7835 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).

 

