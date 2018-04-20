New boat docks at Veterans Park now open - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

New boat docks at Veterans Park now open

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. --The city closed down the boat dock and seawall at Veterans Park off Atlantic Avenue in the fall of 2017. 

They were working to make the seawall higher to help with flooding and rebuild the boat docks. 

The opening of the new docks was delayed after new ladders needed to be installed. 

The docks were finally opened Friday afternoon. 

