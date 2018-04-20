Puerto Rico still recovering from Maria - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Puerto Rico still recovering from Maria

Senator Bill Nelson took to Twitter Friday to announce that FEMA has agreed to extend temporary housing for Puerto Rican families who came to the mainland after Hurricane Maria.

As for the island, the lights are back on, but the recovery is far from over.

Victor Hernandez, who owns several hotels on the island, says the impact of Maria still lingers.

"People are still without water up in the mountains and without electricity so we're still dealing with those issues," said Hernandez.

He says people are already preparing for next hurricane season.

"A lot of people are increasing their capacity of holding either water being able to hold fuel and non-perishable goods,” said Hernandez.

Scott Lewis with Eagles Wings Foundation traveled with crews to help in September and is still helping today.

It is sending two generators to the southern part of the island.

"Basic infrastructure things that are requiring us to help out. Big generators to get drinking water. I mean that's shocking," said Lewis.

He plans to return to the island next month.

 

