Puerto Rico still recovering from Maria

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

Protests worldwide against US idea of auto import tariffs

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Senator Bill Nelson took to Twitter Friday to announce that FEMA has agreed to extend temporary housing for Puerto Rican families who came to the mainland after Hurricane Maria.

As for the island, the lights are back on, but the recovery is far from over.

Victor Hernandez, who owns several hotels on the island, says the impact of Maria still lingers.

"People are still without water up in the mountains and without electricity so we're still dealing with those issues," said Hernandez.

He says people are already preparing for next hurricane season.

"A lot of people are increasing their capacity of holding either water being able to hold fuel and non-perishable goods,” said Hernandez.

Scott Lewis with Eagles Wings Foundation traveled with crews to help in September and is still helping today.

It is sending two generators to the southern part of the island.

"Basic infrastructure things that are requiring us to help out. Big generators to get drinking water. I mean that's shocking," said Lewis.

He plans to return to the island next month.