WPB caregiver arrested on abuse, neglect charges

The owner of a Palm Beach County assisted living facility is in jail.

Detectives arrested Bhoodram Parsaram after they say patients in his care were restrained and left alone over night.



Ambulance trucks showed up to the home on Wynnewood Drive in suburban West Palm Beach Friday evening.



"I just, I just can't believe it, god help me out and I don't know what was going on," one neighbor said.



Five elderly patients were loaded into ambulances and taken away. After an investigation conducted by detectives from the Special Victims Unit and the State of Florida Agency for Health Care Administration found signs of abuse.



"There's nothing that has led me to suspect that abuse was going on or anything like that in the house," a neighbor said.



Parsaram was arrested Friday after detectives say he left patients alone and restrained overnight. Records show he’s had a license since 2001.



According to the Agency for Healthcare Administration, this facility's most recent license expired on February 17 and is currently under review.



Records also show in February an inspector found "the facility failed to ensure that each resident’s health assessment was completed. And “failed to follow control practice with administration of medications… specifically related to the sanitizing of hands.”



There were a total of 4 deficiencies that needed to be corrected.

Fast forward to Friday night, neighbors watched in disbelief as the home was shut down.



"I'm 85 and these people are old but they're still human beings you know," a neighbor said.

