Man arrested for impersonating police officer

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...
China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.More >>
A man was arrested Friday for impersonating a police officer, according to Port St. Lucie Police.
Detectives say 46-year-old Lee Edgar Jalette entered a 7-11 store on Walton Road wearing and displaying a law enforcement badge to the clerk.
Jalette asked the clerk where she stocked the Mike's Hard Lemonade. The clerk showed Jalette where the alcohol was stocked then told him that she could not sell alcohol after the 2:00 am curfew.
According to a police report, Jalette told the clerk he was a cop and he was "the law" and she should sell him the alcohol. The clerk said that if he was the law, he would know that they would lose their license to sell alcohol if she sold it past the 2 a.m. curfew.
The clerk noticed a delivery truck pulling up and Jelette left the store without the alcohol.
The report says the clerk got the tag of the car the man was driving and passed to police.
On March 8, police went to a suspicious incident involving Jelette, stating that he was a police officer and investigating a vandalism to his vehicle.
Jelette was instructed by police at the time to avoid identifying himself as a police.