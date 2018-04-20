Man arrested for impersonating police officer - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man arrested for impersonating police officer

A man was arrested Friday for impersonating a police officer, according to Port St. Lucie Police. 

Detectives say 46-year-old Lee Edgar Jalette entered a 7-11 store on Walton Road wearing and displaying a law enforcement badge to the clerk. 

Jalette asked the clerk where she stocked the Mike's Hard Lemonade. The clerk showed Jalette where the alcohol was stocked then told him that she could not sell alcohol after the 2:00 am curfew. 

According to a police report, Jalette told the clerk he was a cop and he was "the law" and she should sell him the alcohol. The clerk said that if he was the law, he would know that they would lose their license to sell alcohol if she sold it past the 2 a.m. curfew. 

The clerk noticed a delivery truck pulling up and Jelette left the store without the alcohol. 

The report says the clerk got the tag of the car the man was driving and passed to police. 

On March 8, police went to a suspicious incident involving Jelette, stating that he was a police officer and investigating a vandalism to his vehicle. 

Jelette was instructed by police at the time to avoid identifying himself as a police. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.