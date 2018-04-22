President Trump returns to Washington - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

President Trump returns to Washington

President Trump has wrapped up his stay in Palm Beach County.

Spectators lined the streets on his way to the airport and several Trump supporters cheered and waved with Trump flags, according to a reporter for the press pool.

Before boarding Air Force One President Trump posed for pictures with law enforcement officers.

Someone shouted a question about North Korea and President Trump paused for a second on the stairs, turned to reporters, and said “very good” with a thumbs up, the pool report said.

