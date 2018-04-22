Police: Family's dog stolen from Petco

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

A Palm Beach Garden's family is desperately searching for clues as to who stole their 11-year-old dog named Teddy.

"Having him disappear like this, literally taken away is just heart wrenching really," Danielle Cameron said.

Cameron said it all started, Saturday evening when she dropped her daughter's dog named Teddy off at Petco on Legacy Avenue in Palm Beach Gardens for a routine grooming.

"8 o'clock a groomer called and said Teddy was ready I said great I'd be there in a few minutes," she recalled.

But Cameron says a few minutes later when she showed to the store an employee told her that Teddy was picked up by another woman.

"Well somebody just came in and said is the dog ready and the groomer would have said yes and handed over Teddy," Cameron said.

The 11-year-old Maltese mix was no where to be found. Cameron and her daughter called police and reported Teddy missing.

Palm Beach Gardens Police say the uncovered surveillance video of an unknown woman picking up Teddy from the store.

"It's like seeing your child being taken away," Tara Cameron-Harris said.

Cameron-Harris has helped take care of Teddy since he was a week old. Teddy previously belonged to Tara's grandmother.

"I think with he passing of my grandmother in January it's just incredibly hard," she said. "It's just another piece of her that's gone."

To make matters worse Teddy is blind and has diabetes. Tara says without his medication he could go into a coma.

"If he doesn't have his insulin he will die," she told WPTV.

Now they're hoping with the help of social media and the Palm Beach Gardens Police department they will be able to bring their beloved dog home.

"Please bring Teddy back. You're literally destroying a family," Tara said. "My 3-year-old keeps asking where's our dog. Just bring Teddy back, that's all we need."

WPTV reached out to Petco for comment on this incident and have not heard back.