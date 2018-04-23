Deadly shooting at shopping plaza near West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deadly shooting at shopping plaza near West Palm

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early-morning fatal shooting at a shopping plaza in suburban West Palm Beach.

The shooting occurred at 3:48 a.m. Monday near the Caribbean Choice Bakery located in the 2800 block of North Military Trail near Community Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found one man dead from a gunshot wound.  PBSO has detained a man at the scene. 

At 5 a.m., there is a heavy law enforcement presence at the shopping plaza.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details as they become available.

