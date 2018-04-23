Gear, iPads stolen from PB County fire station - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gear, iPads stolen from PB County fire station

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said someone stole protective gear and two iPads this weekend at a fire station in Loxahatchee Groves.

Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said the theft was discovered Saturday morning at Station 22 off Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).

