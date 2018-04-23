Events celebrate re-entry programs for inmates

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

Protests worldwide against US idea of auto import tariffs

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Palm Beach County is celebrating the success of programs that help more than 1,000 prisoners get back on their feet after their release from custody.

National Re-entry Week is April 23-29.

Each year, the re-entry program helps people transition back into the community by offering temporary housing, job training and treatment.

Below are the events this week open to the public:

Monday, April 23

Re-entry Awareness Event 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Open to the public

Marina Event Center

200 E 13th St., Riviera Beach, FL 33404

The public will hear about re-entry programs and how those who are leaving prison or jail can access these programs to help them succeed in transitioning back into society.

* Wednesday, April 25

Noon, open to the public

Palm Beach County Re-entry Task Force Meeting

McEaddy Conference Room Governmental Center

301 N. Olive Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33401

An update on re-entry program services provided in Palm Beach County

* Thursday, April 26

City Walk | 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Public invited to participate

Join West Palm Beach city officials in walking the historic Northwest neighborhood to help spread awareness of crime prevention.

Meet at Friendship Baptist Church, 718 3rd St. (corner of Division and 3rd Street)



* Saturday, April 28

The Lord’s Place Reentry Bar-B-Q at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The public is invited to the Lord's Place Men’s Campus

1750 N.E. 4th St. Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Enjoy a barbecue luncheon and meet clients and partners in the re-entry programs of Palm Beach County.