Events celebrate re-entry programs for inmates

Palm Beach County is celebrating the success of programs that help more than 1,000 prisoners get back on their feet after their release from custody.
National Re-entry Week is April 23-29.
Each year, the re-entry program helps people transition back into the community by offering temporary housing, job training and treatment.
Below are the events this week open to the public:
Monday, April 23
Re-entry Awareness Event 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Open to the public
Marina Event Center
200 E 13th St., Riviera Beach, FL 33404
The public will hear about re-entry programs and how those who are leaving prison or jail can access these programs to help them succeed in transitioning back into society.
* Wednesday, April 25
Noon, open to the public
Palm Beach County Re-entry Task Force Meeting
McEaddy Conference Room Governmental Center
301 N. Olive Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33401
An update on re-entry program services provided in Palm Beach County
* Thursday, April 26
City Walk | 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Public invited to participate
Join West Palm Beach city officials in walking the historic Northwest neighborhood to help spread awareness of crime prevention.
Meet at Friendship Baptist Church, 718 3rd St. (corner of Division and 3rd Street)
* Saturday, April 28
The Lord’s Place Reentry Bar-B-Q at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The public is invited to the Lord's Place Men’s Campus
1750 N.E. 4th St. Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Enjoy a barbecue luncheon and meet clients and partners in the re-entry programs of Palm Beach County.