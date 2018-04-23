30 vehicles experience flat tires on I-95 northbound in Palm Beach County

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

LANTANA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said 30 vehicles experienced flat tires Monday morning on Interstate 95 northbound in Palm Beach County after steel rods fell off a semi.

FHP said the truck and trailer dropped the rods onto the I-95 northbound lanes between Lantana Road and Southern Boulevard.

FHP said troopers assisted all of the affected drivers. Some cars had damage to the rims.

As of 8:41 a.m., FHP said there was no longer any debris on the road, but troopers were still looking on the shoulders of I-95 to make sure all of the steel rods are picked up.

“I was stuck between a semi and another regular truck and I couldn’t go anywhere, so I had to take it head on. (My vehicle suffered) damage to the headlight, flat tire, damage to the bumper. Hopefully nothing else is damaged,” said driver Christian Gonzalez.

FHP spokesman Lt. Alvaro A. Feola said it's unclear what type of truck was responsible for the incident. Feola said the driver could face charges and a citation.

“We do not have information on the truck or its driver. If anyone has information, please call FHP," said Feola.

