Suspect, victim ID'd in shopping plaza shooting

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early-morning homicide at a shopping plaza in suburban West Palm Beach.

The shooting occurred at 3:48 a.m. Monday near the Caribbean Choice Bakery and Restaurant located in the 2800 block of North Military Trail just south of Community Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found one man dead from a gunshot wound.  

They identified him as 28-year-old Eric Stewart.

Deputies have arrested 32-year-old Omari Fenton and charged him with first-degree murder.

He's being booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

