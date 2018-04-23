Bird in engine damages Blue Angels jet in Vero - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bird in engine damages Blue Angels jet in Vero

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A bird in an engine caused a Blue Angels plane to make an early landing at an air show in Florida.

Vero Beach Air Show spokeswoman Catherine Caddell tells TCPalm.com the incident on Saturday caused $1 million in engine damage to the Blue Angels No. 5 jet.

Caddell says the Navy brought in another FA-18 plane on Sunday and put a "5'' on it so viewers could see a complete show. The six blue and yellow planes then soared over Vero Beach, performing acrobatic skills for the crowd below.

Information from: Press-Journal (Vero Beach, Fla.)

Associated Press 2018

