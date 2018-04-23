Mother, attorney issue warning about dirt bikes

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.--- A mother who says her son died in a dirt bike crash last year says the public needs to know the vehicles are not toys.

A year ago Maria Gonzalez says her son Jonathan was at a friend's house in Wellington.

She says the friend and Jonathan were on the friend's dirt bike when it crashed into a canal and killed Gonzalez's son.

'"He had his whole life ahead of him. He was a lovely young man and he was really going to go far in life," said Gonzalez.

"She wants to make sure that no other parent loses their child on a so-called dirt bike. Dirt bikes are dangerous and that most people, especially parents, think of them as a toy that their children can have fun driving and that's not true," said attorney Gary Lesser of Lesser, Lesser, Landy and Smith.

The family is seeking more than $15 thousand in the lawsuit filed against the family who owned the dirt bike.