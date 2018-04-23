Mother, attorney issue warning about dirt bikes - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mother, attorney issue warning about dirt bikes

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.--- A mother who says her son died in a dirt bike crash last year says the public needs to know the vehicles are not toys.

A year ago Maria Gonzalez says her son Jonathan was at a friend's house in Wellington.

She says the friend and Jonathan were on the friend's dirt bike when it crashed into a canal and killed Gonzalez's son.

'"He had his whole life ahead of him. He was a lovely young man and he was really going to go far in life," said Gonzalez.

"She wants to make sure that no other parent loses their child on a so-called dirt bike. Dirt bikes are dangerous and that most people, especially parents, think of them as a toy that their children can have fun driving and that's not true," said attorney Gary Lesser of Lesser, Lesser, Landy and Smith.

The family is seeking more than $15 thousand in the lawsuit filed against the family who owned the dirt bike.

