Deputy's cool act warms hearts - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputy's cool act warms hearts

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy's cool act has generated warm praise.

After answering a call at a mobile home the deputy discovered the residence, which included four children, did not have any air conditioning, according to the sheriff's office.

Inside it was hot and uncomfortable so PBSO says Deputy Gregory bought two room air conditioning units and a fan for the family.

The sheriff's office posted the story on Facebook and received many comments such as: "Awesome heart." "A wonderful man." And, "Right before summer too! A true angel."

 

 

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.