Human bones found in vacant Sebastian field

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Sebastian police say they are investigating the discovery of human bone fragments in a vacant field adjacent and north of the city cemetery on U.S. 1.

A person using a metal detector made the initial find Sunday, police said.

Officers then secured the scene.

Police said the bones do not appear to be fresh.

“At this time, we do not have any idea whether the bones are very old, or recent or a manner of death,” Chief Michelle Morris said in a statement. “It will likely take some time before we have any details on what we have. It is not likely that the remains are from the cemetery based on the location of the discovery, even though it is adjacent to the cemetery.”

Police ask anyone who might have information to call Detective Todd Finnegan at 772-589-5233 ext 8521 or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.