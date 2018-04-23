Human bones found in vacant Sebastian field - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Human bones found in vacant Sebastian field

Sebastian police say they are investigating the discovery of human bone fragments in a vacant field adjacent and north of the city cemetery on U.S. 1.

A person using a metal detector made the initial find Sunday, police said.

Officers then secured the scene.

Police said the bones do not appear to be fresh.

“At this time, we do not have any idea whether the bones are very old, or recent or a manner of death,” Chief Michelle Morris said in a statement.  “It will likely take some time before we have any details on what we have.  It is not likely that the remains are from the cemetery based on the location of the discovery, even though it is adjacent to the cemetery.”

Police ask anyone who might have information to call Detective Todd Finnegan at 772-589-5233 ext 8521 or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.   

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.