Lake Worth man wins $2 million Powerball prize

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A 57-year-old Lake Worth man came within one correct number of winning a massive jackpot -- instead he will have to settle for a measly $2 million.

The Florida Lottery announced Monday that David Floering of Lake Worth claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on April 18. 

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball.

Floering purchased the winning ticket from a Publix located at 501 Southeast 18th Avenue in Boynton Beach.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on April 25 with an estimated $158 million jackpot.

