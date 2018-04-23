Pedestrian struck, killed in Stuart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian struck, killed in Stuart

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Stuart Sunday night, according to police.

It happened shortly before midnight.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing NW Federal Highway when the vehicle, heading south near LA Fitness, struck the person.

Police have not released any other information.


 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.