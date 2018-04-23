Extra officer on Clematis Street starts Monday

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province.

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York.

An extra police officer will be working in the Clematis Street corridor beginning this evening.

The move to increase the number of officers in the downtown area came from a decision the Downtown Development Authority made as a way to respond to concerns about recent crime on Clematis Street.

The additional officer position is an overtime detail the DDA will pay for a 90 day period.

DDA Executive Director Raphael Clemente said he has received feedback from stakeholders who wanted to see more of a police presence on Clematis Street following two stabbings and a shooting downtown within a two-month period.

“The DDA has stepped up to the plate because they wanted to see more people down there or more officers down there. This is the way we can guarantee that we put somebody exactly where they’d like to have them,” said Chief Sarah Mooney of the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Chief Mooney said there are other plans currently being considered for next year’s budget to use software that will work with city cameras, shot spotter technology and license plate readers and data that will help officers determine where manpower is needed.

The DDA has also partnered with The Lord's Place to create The Clean Team, a program that employs its clients to clean up downtown and make contact with other homeless individuals to help connect them with resources.