Extra officer on Clematis Street starts Monday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Extra officer on Clematis Street starts Monday

An extra police officer will be working in the Clematis Street corridor beginning this evening.

The move to increase the number of officers in the downtown area came from a decision the Downtown Development Authority made as a way to respond to concerns about recent crime on Clematis Street. 

The additional officer position is an overtime detail the DDA will pay for a 90 day period.

DDA Executive Director Raphael Clemente said he has received feedback from stakeholders who wanted to see more of a police presence on Clematis Street following two stabbings and a shooting downtown within a two-month period.

“The DDA has stepped up to the plate because they wanted to see more people down there or more officers down there. This is the way we can guarantee that we put somebody exactly where they’d like to have them,” said Chief Sarah Mooney of the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Chief Mooney said there are other plans currently being considered for next year’s budget to use software that will work with city cameras, shot spotter technology and license plate readers and data that will help officers determine where manpower is needed.

The DDA has also partnered with The Lord's Place to create The Clean Team, a program that employs its clients to clean up downtown and make contact with other homeless individuals to help connect them with resources. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.