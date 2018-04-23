FHP: Woman admits to hitting girlfriend with car

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Investigators found a blood trial nearly 700 feet long after a Boynton Beach woman was struck and dragged by a car, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

FHP says LiShell Jacobs admitted driving a car and hitting her girlfriend, Ericka Edwards, with it on the I-95 SB exit ramp on April 17 around 11:30 p.m.

Jacobs said she struck Edwards and panicked when Edwards screamed, the report states. Edwards’ family told WPTV she is still in a coma fighting to survive.

A woman driving a car behind Jacobs, who was in a silver Honda Accord, said the Accord didn’t move when the traffic light turned green. Edwards got out of the passenger side and walked away, the woman said in the report.

When the light turned red, the Accord began driving into the intersection, made a U-turn and hit Edwards. The woman told troopers the car drove over Edwards and then tried backing up because there was no more space to drive.

Jacobs hit the car behind her while dragging Edwards, troopers say.

Then, the woman said she watched the Accord make a left turn onto Gateway Blvd, driving east while dragging Edwards under the car.

The blood trail matched the woman’s account, investigators wrote. Jacobs came back to the crime scene and told investigators she was a passenger in the car, not the driver.

She said at the time she was picking up Edwards from the Palm Beach International Airport. Ericka's sister, Dominique Edwards, said the victim was coming home from taping an episode of "The Jerry Springer Show.”

Jacobs initially said she had a man in the car drive home but investigators later reportedly determined there was no man in the car.

Jacobs said Edwards jumped out of the car while it was moving and she didn’t know if Edwards was hurt. Edwards’ cousin told FHP that Edwards called her while she was in Jacobs’ car on the way home from the airport.

“Please come get me, cousin,” Edwards reportedly said. “Please come get me. This girl just started an argument with me and just called the police on me for no reason.”

Her cousin drove to the Gateway Blvd exit and saw police. She said Edwards and Jacobs have been in a relationship for about three years and the couple was arguing before her trip to Connecticut.

Surveillance video from PBIA allegedly proves Jacobs never had someone else drive her car, as she stated. Edwards is seen in the video entering the passenger side of the Accord around 11:10 p.m.

Jacobs told WPTV she was driving the car when Edwards jumped out. “How can I run her over when I'm going forward in a moving vehicle and she jumps out?"

FHP found the car at a Boynton Beach home with damage to the left rear bumper and the front portion. Blood splatter was seen on the left side of the car.

Troopers arrested Jacobs on April 20 at 11:15 p.m. Jacobs is facing aggravated battery and driving a car with a suspended license in a crash with serious injury.

Jacobs is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $105,000 bond.