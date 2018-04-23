Police: Man tried to pass bogus $100 bill - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Man tried to pass bogus $100 bill

Someone is flashing big wads of cash on the Treasure Coast. The only problem? The bills might be fake.

Port St. Lucie police said a man tried to use a fake $100 bill at a McDonald's at 3199 SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

When questioned by an employee he said he just got it from a bank and then opened his wallet to show off more $100 bills.

He left with the bogus bill when he was told 911 was called, police said. 

If you recognize him please call Port St. Lucie Police Detective Wade Willnow at (772) 879-3397 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800.273.TIPS.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.