Vehicle vs.bicycle crash in Port St. Lucie

Vehicle vs.bicycle crash in Port St. Lucie

St. Lucie County Fire crews are on the scene of a vehicle vs. bicycle crash Monday.

The crash happened at 3: 30 p.m. at the intersection of Okeechobee Road and Virginia Avenue. 

A female cyclist was transported to a local trauma hospital with serious injuries. 

This developing story will be updated as more information.

