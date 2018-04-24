Driver raises concern over lighting along I-95

It was about 5:30 a.m. and dark. A light rain, too. Nicole Duprey was driving to work, north on I-95.
“I just heard a loud bang. Both my tires went and I saw by the time I got over it what it was. It was a big metal thing. Both the ends were curled. it was about right here,” she said, driving us where it happened, near the 10th Avenue exit.
Camouflaged across the road, metal rods. Florida Highway Patrol says they fell off a truck.
We asked Nicole to take us along her route.
She takes the Lantana onramp and heads north. Initially there’s lights. Just past 6th Avenue, look up and notice what you can’t see.
Working lights. They are all out on this stretch of road.
RELATED: 30 vehicles experience flat tires on Interstate 95 northbound in Palm Beach County
Look down, and tire piercing rods become invisible. The speed limit here is 65 miles per hour.
“I mean it’s dangerous. You can’t see what’s in the road in front of you,” she said.
Nicole was one of dozens of frustrated drivers parked Monday morning along 95 with disabled cars. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
“They should definitely maintain this more. It’s a major, major safety issue especially that it took something like this with as many cars having damage. And it’s not cheap to fix them. It was $600 that we paid today,” she said.
We asked FDOT about the lights there today, and if there were any issues, but they said they are still working to get an answer for us.Scripps Only Content 2018