Driver raises concern over lighting along I-95

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

It was about 5:30 a.m. and dark. A light rain, too. Nicole Duprey was driving to work, north on I-95.

“I just heard a loud bang. Both my tires went and I saw by the time I got over it what it was. It was a big metal thing. Both the ends were curled. it was about right here,” she said, driving us where it happened, near the 10th Avenue exit.



Camouflaged across the road, metal rods. Florida Highway Patrol says they fell off a truck.

We asked Nicole to take us along her route.

She takes the Lantana onramp and heads north. Initially there’s lights. Just past 6th Avenue, look up and notice what you can’t see.

Working lights. They are all out on this stretch of road.

RELATED: 30 vehicles experience flat tires on Interstate 95 northbound in Palm Beach County

Look down, and tire piercing rods become invisible. The speed limit here is 65 miles per hour.

“I mean it’s dangerous. You can’t see what’s in the road in front of you,” she said.

Nicole was one of dozens of frustrated drivers parked Monday morning along 95 with disabled cars. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“They should definitely maintain this more. It’s a major, major safety issue especially that it took something like this with as many cars having damage. And it’s not cheap to fix them. It was $600 that we paid today,” she said.

We asked FDOT about the lights there today, and if there were any issues, but they said they are still working to get an answer for us.