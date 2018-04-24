Tuesday's Great Give raises money for charities

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Non-profits in Palm Beach and Martin counties are looking for your help. Tuesday is the fifth Annual Great Give.

Four-hundred and eighty-five local nonprofits, serving essentially every need, are participating in the annual 24-hour online fundraising event.

The United Way is at the center of this fundraising event and says for every gift made, donations will be amplified with additional dollars they raise.

CROS Ministries, whose goal is to feed the hungry, is one of the organizations raising money during the Great Give. CROS Ministries has seven food pantries from Delray Beach to Indiantown. In 2017, they helped more than 66,000 people.

Joseph Hari is just one of those helped by the program.

“Being homeless is different, you know," Hari said. "A lot of people look down on us, but these people welcome us and help us every week when nobody else wants to.”

Most who visit the pantry are temporary recipients that fall into tough times. Families who visit the pantry are given a four-day supply of food, both fresh and non-perishable.

CROS also works with two schools, providing weekend bags of food to chronically hungry children during the school year at Pine Grove Elementary in Delray Beach and Jupiter Elementary.

Click here to donate to CROS Ministries and others participating in the Great Give.