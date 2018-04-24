Tuesday's Great Give raises money for charities

Non-profits in Palm Beach and Martin counties are looking for your help. Tuesday is the fifth Annual Great Give.
Four-hundred and eighty-five local nonprofits, serving essentially every need, are participating in the annual 24-hour online fundraising event.
The United Way is at the center of this fundraising event and says for every gift made, donations will be amplified with additional dollars they raise.
CROS Ministries, whose goal is to feed the hungry, is one of the organizations raising money during the Great Give. CROS Ministries has seven food pantries from Delray Beach to Indiantown. In 2017, they helped more than 66,000 people.
Joseph Hari is just one of those helped by the program.
“Being homeless is different, you know," Hari said. "A lot of people look down on us, but these people welcome us and help us every week when nobody else wants to.”
Most who visit the pantry are temporary recipients that fall into tough times. Families who visit the pantry are given a four-day supply of food, both fresh and non-perishable.
CROS also works with two schools, providing weekend bags of food to chronically hungry children during the school year at Pine Grove Elementary in Delray Beach and Jupiter Elementary.
Click here to donate to CROS Ministries and others participating in the Great Give.