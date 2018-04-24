Project Lifesaver kicks off in St. Lucie County

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

The search continues for a woman with dementia who went missing from her Vero Beach restaurant. There has been no sign of her for a month.

Back in December, a young girl on the autism spectrum was found in a pond a few blocks from her Port St. Lucie home after she wandered away.

“If your loved one has a tendency to wander or if you think they’re going to wander, now is the time to act," said Gene Saunders, the head of Project Lifesaver.

Based in Port St. Lucie, Project Lifesaver announced a new partnership Monday with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s office, providing its services for free.

“This project and this initiative will prevent future tragedies," said St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara.

Project Lifesaver is in 1600 agencies in all 50 states, and claims 3400 rescues.

“Times for certified Project Lifesaver agencies have been reduced from hours and days to minutes," said Sheriff Mascara.

Because of bad weather, Saunders showed off how Project Lifesaver worked inside. He gave a bracelet to a person who hid in a mail room down the hall. The technology is similar to what’s used to track wildlife.

“We use radio telemetry. Which is nothing more than tracking a radio frequency with a receiver with a trained individual," said Saunders.

The person was found in a short time. The tracking device has a radius of about a mile. The organization now also has a drone to guide search crews.

Several members of the Sheriff's Office are going through training next month, not just to learn how to use the equipment, but also how to properly interact with those they will be searching for.

Again it is a free program. If you want to enroll, contact the Sheriff's Office at 772-871-5303.