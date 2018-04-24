Owner reunited with dog stolen from local Petco

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - The owner of a dog that was stolen Saturday evening from a Petco in Palm Beach Gardens was reunited with her pet Tuesday morning.

The dog's owner, Tara Harris, said police called her in the middle of the night to say they found her pet Maltese-mix named Teddy.

Harris arrived at the Palm Beach Gardens police station at about 5 a.m. to pickup Teddy, who is 11-years-old, blind and diabetic.

Palm Beach Gardens police said they arrested Heather Ryan, 48, who had the dog in her possession. Circumstances of the arrest have not been released by police.

Harris wanted to thank police and the public for their help reuniting her with Teddy.

“I’ll never be able to put into words how unbelievably amazing it was (to be reunited with Teddy,)" said Harris. " I can’t express into words how happy I am to have him back in my arms with my family."

The dog has been taken to a veterinarian to be evaluated.

Teddy is home! Thank you to all who have reached out and provided tips. pic.twitter.com/waduZ8jAHF — Palm Bch Gdns Police (@PBGPD) April 24, 2018

