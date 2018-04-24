Owner reunited with dog stolen from local Petco - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Owner reunited with dog stolen from local Petco

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - The owner of a dog that was stolen Saturday evening from a Petco in Palm Beach Gardens was reunited with her pet Tuesday morning.

The dog's owner, Tara Harris, said police called her in the middle of the night to say they found her pet Maltese-mix named Teddy. 

Harris arrived at the Palm Beach Gardens police station at about 5 a.m. to pickup Teddy, who is 11-years-old, blind and diabetic.

Palm Beach Gardens police said they arrested Heather Ryan, 48, who had the dog in her possession. Circumstances of the arrest have not been released by police.  

Harris wanted to thank police and the public for their help reuniting her with Teddy.

“I’ll never be able to put into words how unbelievably amazing it was (to be reunited with Teddy,)" said Harris. " I can’t express into words how happy I am to have him back in my arms with my family."

The dog has been taken to a veterinarian to be evaluated.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.