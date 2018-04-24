Breakers spends $20K to ship generators to PR - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Breakers spends $20K to ship generators to PR

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The opulent Breakers hotel is spending tens of thousands of dollars to ship its two large generators to Puerto Rico.

RELATED: Read more good news stories

The decision comes nearly a week after a blackout caused power outages for much of the fragile island still struggling to rebuild after Hurricane Maria.

The donated powerhouses will ensure reliable running water is pumped to the steep hillside communities in Juana Diaz, where electricity is still spotty seven months after Category 4 storm. The Palm Beach Post reports it cost between $15,000 and $20,000 to ship the generators.

Palm Beach landscaper Scott Lewis is the founder of Eagles Wings. The organization helped facilitate the generator donations and shipping. He also had his mechanic give them a tune up since they're about a decade old.

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.