Hot Ticket: The 2018 Coastal Fest Returns to Jupiter

Jupiter, Fla.- Come out to the annual coastal themed, free, family friendly event on Saturday, April 28th from Noon - 5:00 p.m. The event is hosted by the Town of Jupiter and Jupiter Police Department and will be held at the Plaza Down Under on the Jupiter Riverwalk.



The event includes:



• Live Music from 'Gratitude Steel Band' 1-3 p.m.

• Character appearance from Moana 2:30-3:30 p.m.

• Hula dance lessons w/ Moana 3:30 p.m.

• Local artisan vendors

• Food vendors/trucks

• Bounce houses

• Face painting

• Touch tank

• Kids games & activities

• Tiki bar featuring beer & wine







Free parking will available at the Harbourside parking garage (until 4 p.m.) and at the Jupiter Yacht Club parking garage. Overflow parking will be available across the street at Jupiter Square Plaza.

