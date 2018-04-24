Police: PSL man found making marijuana grow room - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: PSL man found making marijuana grow room

A Port St. Lucie man is facing drug charges after police said they found him converting a room at his home into a marijuana-growing operation.

William Miller, 60, was found with more than 400 grams of edible marijuana brownies, digital scales and assorted drug paraphernalia, according to a Port St. Lucie police report.

Officers executed a search warrant at Miller’s home, located in the 2200 block of SE Trillo St. on April 24. When police went inside, they said they found a room being built to grow marijuana.

Miller was arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.

