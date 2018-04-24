PB Gardens man accused of lewd acts with girl - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PB Gardens man accused of lewd acts with girl

A Palm Beach Gardens man is accused of committing lewd acts on a 13-year-old California girl. Now, detectives are worried there may be victims in Palm Beach County. 

Police in Huntington Beach, Calif., charged Dwight Castaldi, 42, with luring a child with intent to commit a crime and lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14.

Palm Beach Gardens police officers arrested Castaldi as an out-of-state fugitive on March 22. He was extradited to Orange County, Calif., and jailed.

Detectives from Huntington Beach believe there may be additional victims in this case. Since Castaldi is a resident of Palm Beach County, detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office say they are concerned there may be victims in the county.

Castaldi is expected to be arraigned May 4 in California and his bond was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Bill Springer at 561-688-4013 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

