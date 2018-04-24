Driver dies in I-95 crash in Martin County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver dies in I-95 crash in Martin County

A driver died after crashing on I-95 in Martin County early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 37-year-old motorist, who has not yet been identified, was traveling north when he lost control of his Honda near mile marker 106, FHP said.

The vehicle veered into a ditch in the median and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a crash investigator.

 

