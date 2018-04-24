Silver Alert for man in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Silver Alert for man in West Palm

There's a Silver Alert for a man in West Palm Beach.

Police are trying to locate Toni Martinez.

He might be driving a 2008 silver Honda Civic with tag number Y33YJE.

If you see him please contact FDLE or West Palm Beach police.

 

