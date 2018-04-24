Environmentalists replenishing dying seagrass - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Environmentalists replenishing dying seagrass

The Indian River Lagoon is suffering.

The seagrass is dying and that's impacting the entire ecosystem. Hundreds of acres of seagrass have died in the Lagoon over the last ten years.

"Places where species spend their time," said Vincent Encomio with the Florida Oceanographic Society.

Encomio and Kathryn Tiling are trying to reverse the trend by collecting fragments from the shore and nursing them at their headquarters.

"Nurse them in these tanks and then replant them later on in the Indian River Lagoon," said Encomio.

They're one of few in the state working on this kind of project.

Although it's a small portion, they hope it will make a difference down the road.

"Given my interest and love and knowing what it could be, I really want to see that come back over time," said Tiling.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.