Pedestrian hit by train in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian hit by train in West Palm Beach

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a pedestrian vs. train crash Tuesday evening. 

The crash happened at 6:42 p.m. near the intersection of Okeechobee Blvd. and S. Tamarind Ave. 

Officials say a Tri-Rail train was headed northbound when an adult pedestrian, who was wearing headphones, trespassed along the railroad tracks. The pedestrian was not crossing the intersection. 

He was transported to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

According to officials, his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.