Woman's car totaled in Irma still costing her

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

More than seven months after Hurricane Irma, and an elderly Vero Beach woman is still feeling the effects from the damage.

Her vehicle was totaled from flooding, and sold off.

But, to this say, that sale is still costing her, because of one item she left behind on the car: her license plate.

Now, her family wants to keep anyone else from making the same costly mistake.

Jamie Portell’s mother lives at Indian River Estates assisted living in Vero Beach.

Portell rode out the storm with her mother there.

The next morning, they realized her mother’s car flooded.

“The seats, the electric, she couldn’t adjust anything,” Portell explained. The carpet was soaked.

They called the woman’s insurance company, State Farm, and said someone came out, looked at the car, totaled it and arranged for it to be towed away.

About a week later, Portell said she took her mother to a local State Farm location to pickup a check.

“We didn’t think anything more about the car, until about 4 months later she received, from the state of New Jersey, a bill with the picture of the back of her car,” Portell said.

The letter was a $52 toll road fine.

“She was very upset not knowing what had happened to the car.”

They called State Farm and asked the agency to take care of the mishap.

“Another 3-4 weeks later, she gets another bill from the state of New Jersey with another picture of her car,” Portal said. It was another $52 fine.

“Called the insurance company again and said 'I thought this was taken care of, can you please look into it’.”

This month, they did not get a bill, hoping this has been resolved.

But, they learned a lesson.

“Definitely remove your plates….You don’t think about those things needing to be done, You just assume your agency is going to take care of that.”

A State Farm spokesperson told WPTV in a statement, "While I am unable to speak to the specifics of this claim due to customer privacy reasons, I can share in general that we typically encourage customers to remove all personal belongings and items from the total loss vehicle prior to being towed, including their personal license plate. State Farm works with an auto salvage vendor to dispose of the salvage vehicle in the form of a salvage sale. If personal property was not removed from vehicle, that property may remain on the vehicle throughout the sale. We encourage customers to contact their claim representative should they discover personal property has remained on the vehicle, so measures can be taken with the customer to help track down personal property."

