Lights on I-95 have been sporadic since Irma

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

The lights along I-95 around 10th Avenue North, where a few dozen drivers suffered flag tires after running over metal rods Monday, have been sporadically out after Hurricane Irma, WPTV has learned exclusively.

About a mile stretch of I-95 turned into a pitch black spike strip in the predawn hours Monday.

“Right up here is when I hit it,” Nicole Duprey told us Monday, while we rode in the car with her. She hit the metal around 5:30 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol says metal rods somehow fell of a truck and onto the highway.

You’ll notice the lights northbound stop working right as you pass the 10 Avenue N sign, indicating the exit is one mile away. They come back on before the Forrest Hill Exit.

Soon after, Nicole Duprey was one of a few dozen cars to run over the rods, disabling their cars.

They never saw the rods coming.

“I mean it’s dangerous. You can’t see what’s on the road in front of you,” Nicole said.

We listened to several 911 calls saying something similar. The lights are out and they can’t see.

“We’ve been having some issues with the lighting in the median of road, middle of the road, ever since Hurricane Irma last fall,” said Barbara Kelleher, a Florida Department of Transportation spokeswoman, in an exclusive interview with WPTV.

They believe the weekend storm knocked out the lights again.

“We’ve been working on it with FP&L since last fall,” Barbara said.

“I think it’s been too long. I don’t know why it took until now for them to see that it’s been a problem if it’s been since Irma. Mostly everything else is fixed since Irma,” Nicole said.

Florida Power and Light said they aren’t sure when the problem will be resolved.

FDOT said they would consider adding a warning message to their electronic signs on the highway if the lights are out in the future.

