New local VA facility to help with mental health

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Local veterans struggling with addiction will soon get more help.

The West Palm Beach VA Hospital is building a 60-bed Mental Health Domiciliary on the grounds of the VA hospital along Blue Heron Boulevard in Riviera Beach.

The construction is expected to be completed in 2019.

Veterans from near and far will be served. Officials say the Miami VA will share the use of the facility.

Director Donna Katen-Bahensky says with the domiciliary in place they'll be able to monitor opioid abuse more closely, which the VA says is impacting Vietnam War veterans the most.

“It’s a significant problem for all of Palm Beach (County)," Katen-Bahensky said. "We don’t have enough resources or facilities, but we are building this new 60-bed domiciliary that will house both homeless individuals and those not homeless that have substance abuse issues.”

The National Veterans Foundation reports substance abuse is growing among new veterans too because service members are suffering very tough and traumatic experiences while deployed.

NVF says to cope with those psychological or physical scars, substance abuse may be an attempt to self-medicate or deal with the problem.